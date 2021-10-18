Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $90.35

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 9,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,862. Western Digital has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

