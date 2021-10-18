Analyzing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.81 $13.82 million $0.12 54.92 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.24 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 76.61%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

