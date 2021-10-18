Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,920 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MDU Resources Group worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

