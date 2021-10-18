Ancora Advisors LLC Has $22.23 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $101.30 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

