Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

