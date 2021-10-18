Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 806,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,035,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

UNH opened at $427.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $402.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

