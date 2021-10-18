Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 9,065 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arconic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

