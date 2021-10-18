AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

