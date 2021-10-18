Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,887 ($37.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £39.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,918.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,177.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

