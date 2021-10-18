Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.02 ($75.32).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.