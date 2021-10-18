Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.66 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $600.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

