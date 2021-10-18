AnimalGo Hits Market Cap of $9.84 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

