Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,278 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

