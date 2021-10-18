Anoncoin (ANC) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $118,051.85 and $9.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.