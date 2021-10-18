Anson Funds Management LP Has $505,000 Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,164 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 943,628 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 128.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,512,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 849,674 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,872,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LATN opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.