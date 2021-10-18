Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,885,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

