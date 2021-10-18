APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

10/14/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

9/28/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s 2016 Alpine High discovery, once hailed as a gamechanger, is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

8/23/2021 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 501,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

