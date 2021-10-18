APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $27.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

