APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 87,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

