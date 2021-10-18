APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

