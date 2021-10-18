APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.05 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

