APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $177.72 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,472,049 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.