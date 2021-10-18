APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of AMERCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 234.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $723.14 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $345.19 and a 12 month high of $724.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.