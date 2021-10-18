APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 90,400 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 620,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

