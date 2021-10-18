APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $96.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

