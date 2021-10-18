APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,800 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NYSE RBA opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

