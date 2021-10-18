Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.06 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 111.9% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $129.65 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00378568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00035013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

