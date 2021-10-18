Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 344,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPMG Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APEN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of APEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 4,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,354. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.21.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

