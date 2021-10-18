AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC reduced its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,811,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

