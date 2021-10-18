Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.32. 844,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

