Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 571,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.33. 1,834,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

