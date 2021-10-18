Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,869. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $478,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

