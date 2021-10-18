Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,124,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.47 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

