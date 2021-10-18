Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

