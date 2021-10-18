Archon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Archon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,110 shares during the period. Conduent comprises approximately 0.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ CNDT remained flat at $$6.74 on Monday. 7,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,319. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.