Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

