ArdCoin (ARDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $148,996.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $148,996.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

