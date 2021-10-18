Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Argan has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Argan has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Argan worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

