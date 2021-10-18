Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARBK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $16.92 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

