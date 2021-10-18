Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

