Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Raise $301 Million in IPO

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) expects to raise $301 million in an IPO on Friday, October 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 17,700,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. generated $155.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $5.7 million. The company has a market-cap of $909.5 million.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Evercore ISI acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Capital One Securities, Johnson Rice, Raymond James, Stifel and U.S. Capital Advisors were co-managers.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps our customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. We deliver full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Our integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. We provide critical environmental solutions to many of the most active and well-capitalized companies operating in the Permian Basin, including affiliates of ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Marathon Oil Corporation, Chevron Corporation and Mewbourne Oil Company. “.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 141 employees. The company is located at 9811 Katy Freeway, Suite 700, Houston, TX 77024, US and can be reached via phone at (281) 501-3070 or on the web at http://www.ariswater.com.

