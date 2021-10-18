Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

