Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.29.

Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

