Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ opened at C$48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.65. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$19.44 and a 12-month high of C$48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.