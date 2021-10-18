Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.04 ($7.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.33 and its 200-day moving average is €6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

