Arqma Price Tops $0.0709 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $782,399.94 and approximately $5,008.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.40 or 0.06172198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00297192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.15 or 0.00992126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00086878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00421246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00274939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00269630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004712 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,072,062 coins and its circulating supply is 11,027,518 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.