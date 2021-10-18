Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,500 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.4 days.

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

