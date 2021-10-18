Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post $27.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $116.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

ASPN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,804. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

