Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.67.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.16. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.