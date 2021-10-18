Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 84.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.29 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON:AGR traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 3,719,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.46. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

